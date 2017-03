PARIS Aug 12 Paraguay striker Lucas Barrios has joined Montpellier on a season-long loan from Spartak Moscow, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday.

The Argentine-born Barrios, 29, played for Borussia Dortmund from 2009-12, winning two Bundesliga titles, before moving to Gangzhou and Spartak last season. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)