Feb 20 Put a beard on avuncular and rotund
Montpellier president Louis Nicollin and he could easily be
mistaken for Santa Claus.
Sadly for fans of the high-flying Ligue 1 club, Nicollin
refuses to dream his side can upset the odds and win their first
French title, stating: "I don't believe in Santa Claus", when
asked about the chances of a team that finished down in 14th
last term.
But on Sunday's evidence, Montpellier really can pull off
the impossible after they outplayed big-spending leaders Paris
St Germain for long spells before coming away from the capital
with a 2-2 draw which left them a point behind in second place.
The south coast side have scored more goals than anyone in
Ligue 1 after 24 games with 47 and have opened up an eight-point
gap over third-placed champions Lille, who have a game in hand.
Given they boast new France striker Olivier Giroud and
skilful Morocco playmaker Younes Belhanda, Montpellier are there
to pounce if the weight of expectation at PSG prompts further
nerves among Carlo Ancelotti's troops with 14 games to go.
The 68-year-old Nicollin, one of the most colourful
characters in French football, deliberately missed the Parc des
Princes match because he felt he had been a bad luck charm at
recent away games.
His refusal to contemplate the title may be an attempt to
avoid jinxing his team but his coach Rene Girard is a little
more confident.
"I wouldn't say I was disappointed, I would say frustrated
because I think that this evening if a team deserved to win, it
was us," he told reporters after Sunday's 2-2 draw.
"We were waiting for this match with impatience to know how
we would react against this PSG team who announced themselves as
championship leaders.
"I heard a lot of people who said we were going to crumble,
and with the pleasure of disappointing them we are still here."
Lille surprised many in France by sealing a league and cup
double last season, proving anything was possible, but a
championship triumph for Montpellier really would be the best
early Christmas present for their long suffering fans.
