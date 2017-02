PARIS Jan 31 Italy midfielder Thiago Motta has joined Paris St Germain from Inter Milan for an undisclosed fee, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday.

Ligue 1 leaders PSG, who gave no details on the transfer, said that Motta will be officially unveiled at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.