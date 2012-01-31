(Adds Palombo joining Inter from Sampdoria)

PARIS Jan 31 Italy midfielder Thiago Motta has joined Paris St Germain from Inter Milan for an undisclosed fee, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday.

Ligue 1 leaders PSG, who gave no details on the transfer, said that Thiago Motta will be officially unveiled at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

Thiago Motta, who has been capped six times by Italy, is PSG's third big signing of the January transfer window after fullback Maxwell joined from Barcelona and centre back Alex left Chelsea for the Qatar-backed club.

Inter moved quickly to replace Thiago Motta by signing Italy midfielder Angelo Palombo on loan with a right to buy from Sampdoria, the Nerazzurri said on Tuesday.

