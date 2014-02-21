PARIS Feb 21 Italy midfielder Thiago Motta has signed an extension to his contract at Paris St Germain, keeping him at the French league leaders until 2016, their official website (www.psg.fr) said on Friday.

The 31-year-old, who was born and began his career in Brazil, joined PSG in 2012 after spells at Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Genoa and Inter Milan.

He has scored eight goals in 65 appearances for the French champions.

"I hope to continue to help the club realise its big ambitions in France and in Europe," he told the website.