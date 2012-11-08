PARIS Nov 8 France midfielder Yann Mvila has been banned from all national teams until June 2014 after an unauthorised night out while on under-21 duty, the French Soccer Federation (FFF) said on Thursday.

The sanction means the 22-year-old Mvila, who has 22 caps and played three games for France at the Euro 2012 finals in June, will miss the 2014 World Cup if the team qualify.

"Yann Mvila...has been banned from all national teams from Monday November 12, 2012, to Monday June 30, 2014," the FFF said on their website (www.fff.fr).

Mvila was one of five players summoned by the FFF after they spent a night in a Paris club without permission between the two legs of an under-21 European championship qualifying tie against Norway. France lost 5-4 on aggregate.

The four others - Chris Mavinga, Wissam Ben Yedder, Antoine Griezmann and Mbaye Niang - were suspended from all national teams until Dec. 31 2013.

Mvila had already received a warning from the FFF about his attitude while with the senior team at Euro 2012.

The FFF said last month that the under-20 team would replace the under-21s for their four friendly games this season after the incident. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Clare Fallon)