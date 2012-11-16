RENNES, France Nov 16 France midfielder Yann Mvila is to appeal his ban from all national teams until June 2014 after an unauthorised night out while on Under-21 duty, the Stade Rennes player's lawyer said on Thursday.

"I've met him today at the club and we have decided to appeal," Thierry Fillion told Reuters.

"The appeal will be formal early next week once we have sent the official notification."

The sanction means the 22-year-old Mvila, who has 22 caps and played three games for France at the Euro 2012 finals in June, will miss the 2014 World Cup if the team qualify.

Mvila was one of five players summoned by the French football federation (FFF) after they spent a night in a Paris nightclub without permission between the two legs of a European Under-21 championship qualifying tie against Norway. France lost 5-4 on aggregate.

The four others - Chris Mavinga, Wissam Ben Yedder, Antoine Griezmann and Mbaye Niang - were suspended from all national teams until Dec. 31 2013.

Mvila had already received a warning from the FFF about his attitude while with the senior team at Euro 2012.

The FFF said last month that the Under-20 team would replace the Under-21s for their four friendly games this season given the incident. (Reporting by Pierre-Henri Allain; Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows)