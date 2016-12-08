PARIS Dec 8 Former Portugal international Sergio Conceicao has been named Nantes coach on a two-year contract, the troubled Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.

Conceicao, who recently coached Braga and Vitoria Guimaraes, will take over from Philippe Mao, the caretaker since Rene Girard was sacked following the club's worst league defeat, 6-0 to Olympique Lyonnais, on Dec. 2.

Nantes are second from bottom in Ligue 1 with 13 points from 16 games.

Mao will be on the bench on Saturday for a home game against Caen before making way for Conceicao.

The 42-year-old Conceicao scored 12 goals from 56 caps with Portugal as an attacking midfielder, also winning the former Cup Winners' Cup with Lazio in 1999. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Neil Robinson)