Soccer-Former F1 giant Lopez completes Lille takeover
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
PARIS Dec 8 Former Portugal international Sergio Conceicao has been named Nantes coach on a two-year contract, the troubled Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.
Conceicao, who recently coached Braga and Vitoria Guimaraes, will take over from Philippe Mao, the caretaker since Rene Girard was sacked following the club's worst league defeat, 6-0 to Olympique Lyonnais, on Dec. 2.
Nantes are second from bottom in Ligue 1 with 13 points from 16 games.
Mao will be on the bench on Saturday for a home game against Caen before making way for Conceicao.
The 42-year-old Conceicao scored 12 goals from 56 caps with Portugal as an attacking midfielder, also winning the former Cup Winners' Cup with Lazio in 1999. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Neil Robinson)
BARCELONA, Jan 26 Part of Sevilla's ground could be closed for one game as the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF)'s continues its crackdown on offensive chanting, the club said on Thursday.
BERLIN, Jan 26 Central defender Neven Subotic joined Cologne on loan from Borussia Dortmund on Thursday after falling out of favour at his parent club.