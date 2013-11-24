Soccer-Wenger focuses on 'bigger picture' for Arsenal future
March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will make a decision about his future based on the "bigger picture" and not a recent slump in form.
PARIS Nov 24 Frenchman Samir Nasri is unconcerned by his critics and is not afraid of missing next year's World Cup finals, the Manchester City midfielder said on Sunday.
Nasri has come in for criticism following a string of disappointing displays for France, including an ineffectual performance in their 2-0 defeat in Ukraine in the first leg of their World Cup playoff tie.
France won the return leg 3-0 on Tuesday, with Nasri on the bench, to qualify for the tournament finals in Brazil next year.
"I don't care about the critics," he told French TV Canal Plus after City's 6-0 demolition of Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.
"I am not scared of missing the World Cup, I have already missed one."
Nasri was omitted from former coach Raymond Domenech's France squad for the 2010 World Cup.
He was selected for Euro 2012, but insulted a reporter after their quarter-final defeat by Spain and served a national team suspension. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)
ROME - Napoli face the unenviable task of trying to recover a two-goal deficit against Real Madrid in their last 16, second leg tie after a 3-1 defeat at the Bernabeu. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-NAP-MAD/, expect from 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)
March 7 Defender Harry Maguire maintains that 19th-placed Hull City are still in control of their own destiny and can climb out of the Premier League relegation zone if they can rediscover some consistency.