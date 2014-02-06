MONTPELLIER Feb 6 Montpellier striker Mbaye Niang, who joined last month on loan from AC Milan, has been detained by the local police to be questioned over a car crash, a police source said on Thursday.

The 19-year-old's Ferrari crashed into a tree near the Ligue 1 club training facility on Sunday but it was not clear who was driving the car.

The player wrote on his official Twitter feed that he was not but has deleted the message since then.

"Niang was summoned before the police on Thursday and has been detained after showing up at the station," a police source told Reuters.

Investigators are trying to determine if Niang or another person was driving when the accident occurred and if the player has a valid driving licence.

Niang has scored three goals in four league matches for Montpellier. (Reporting by Dimitri Moulins; Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)