NICE, France Nov 5 Nice keeper David Ospina has been ruled out of action for up to six weeks after suffering a partial tear in his knee ligaments, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday.

Colombia international Ospina, who picked up the injury in a 2-1 home defeat against Girondins Bordeaux last Sunday, is expected to be replaced by Luca Veronese.

Nice are 11th in the Ligue 1 standings with 17 points from 12 games. (Reporting by Etienne Ballerini; Writing by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar)