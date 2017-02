NICE, France May 21 Rene Marsiglia is leaving his job as Nice coach after his contract was not renewed, he said on Monday after helping the club preserve their Ligue 1 status.

"I will not be the Nice coach next season," Marsiglia, who had taken over from Eric Roy last November, told reporters.

"I just had an interview with the president (Jean-Pierre Riviere) and the general director (Julien Fournier) and they just announced it to me."

Nice retained their top-flight status with a 4-3 win at Olympique Lyon in the final round of matches on Sunday.

