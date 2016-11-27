PARIS Nov 27 Nice returned to the top of League 1 after drawing 1-1 at home to Bastia after Alassane Plea's early header was cancelled out in the second half on Sunday.

Missing the injured Mario Balotelli, Nice took the lead through Plea after 11 minutes before being pegged back by a fierce 20-metre shot from Enzo Crivelli on the hour.

Plea should have won it for Nice late on but, after rounding the keeper, crashed his shot against the bar.

The win put Nice one point ahead of Monaco after 14 games. Champions Paris St-Germain can go level on 32 points with the principality side by beating Olympique Lyonnais later on Sunday. (Reporting by Neil Robinson; editing by Ken Ferris)