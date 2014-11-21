PARIS Nov 21 Jean-Marc Conrad quit as president of Nimes on Friday following the recent allegations of match-fixing in Ligue 2 games last season.

The president, who has led the 'Crocodiles' since April, is under formal investigation along with Caen chairman Jean-Francois Fortin and four others on suspicion of fixing the result of a fixture between their clubs.

"I have taken the decision to resign from my functions as president of Nimes," Conrad said in a statement. "This decision, which was not forced, is intended to protect the interests of my club.

"I will thus be able to concentrate all my strength and energy in defending myself against these accusations which are as unfair as they are unfounded."

The game in question resulted in a 1-1 draw on May 13 that kept Nimes in Ligue 2 while virtually securing promotion for Caen.

Fortin has also proclaimed his innocence.

The national soccer federation and the French League said this week that the clubs could be expelled from Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 if the allegations are proved. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier, writing by Alexandria Sage, editing by Tony Jimenez)