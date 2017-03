PARIS, March 17 Ligue 2 side Nimes will be relegated to the third division at the end of the season after former president Jean-Marc Conrad was found guilty of attempted match fixing, the French League (LFP) said on Tuesday.

LFP disciplinary commission president Sebastien Deneux told a news conference that Conrad, who was handed a seven-year ban, tried to fix four Ligue 2 games as his club were fighting off relegation last season.

Nimes can appeal the decision before the French federation (FFF). (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)