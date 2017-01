Oct 20 Olympique de Marseille have appointed former AS Roma coach Rudi Garcia as their new manager on a three-year contract, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.

The 52-year-old Garcia replaces Franck Passi, who took charge at Marseille following Michel's sacking in April. Marseille are 12th in the league standings and travel to Paris St Germain on Sunday. (Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)