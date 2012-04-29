Soccer-Three players among 18 people on La Liga match-fixing charges
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
PARIS, April 29 Paris St Germain's title hopes suffered a major blow when they lost 2-1 at Lille on Sunday to stay five points behind leaders Montpellier with four games left.
Qatari-backed PSGs remained second on 67 points, two ahead of champions Lille who moved back into contention for an automatic Champions League place.
A Javier Pastore header gave PSG the lead in the 48th minute.
Eden Hazard cancelled out the opener from the penalty spot in the 71st minute after Mamadou Sakho was shown a straight red card for a challenge on substitute Nolan Roux.
Roux clinched the hosts' victory eight minutes later when he netted from close range from a Tulio de Melo header after Belgian Hazard initiated a superb passing move. (Gregory Blachier; Editing by Ed Osmond)
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
Feb 16 Massimiliano Allegri faces a conundrum as he looks to steer Juventus towards their sixth successive league title and the status of legends.