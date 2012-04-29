PARIS, April 29 Paris St Germain's title hopes suffered a major blow when they lost 2-1 at Lille on Sunday to stay five points behind leaders Montpellier with four games left.

Qatari-backed PSGs remained second on 67 points, two ahead of champions Lille who moved back into contention for an automatic Champions League place.

A Javier Pastore header gave PSG the lead in the 48th minute.

Eden Hazard cancelled out the opener from the penalty spot in the 71st minute after Mamadou Sakho was shown a straight red card for a challenge on substitute Nolan Roux.

Roux clinched the hosts' victory eight minutes later when he netted from close range from a Tulio de Melo header after Belgian Hazard initiated a superb passing move. (Gregory Blachier; Editing by Ed Osmond)