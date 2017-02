PARIS Jan 24 Paris St Germain playmaker Javier Pastore will be out of action for up to four weeks after suffering a thigh muscle tear in Friday's French Cup win over Sable sur Sarthe.

"The MRI (scan) confirmed a lesion ... in the left thigh. The injury will require at least three to four weeks to heal," the club said in a statement.

The Argentine became a French record signing when he joined the ambitious Qatari-backed club for 42 million euros ($55 million) from Palermo in August.

($1 = 0.7665 euros) (Editing by Sonia Oxley; To query or comment on this story email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)