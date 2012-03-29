By Julien Pretot
PARIS, March 29 Lille will be watching their
backs when they entertain Toulouse in Ligue One as the race for
a place in next season's Champions League enters the home
straight on Sunday.
Lille, who have a slim chance of retaining their league
title, are third with 53 points and nine games to play, seven
behind leaders Montpellier, but only three ahead of
fourth-placed Toulouse.
"The sprint is about to start between the four or five teams
still in a position to clinch third place," Lille forward Gianni
Bruno was quoted as saying on the team's website (www.losc.fr).
"No need to say that to that regard the Toulouse game is
important because they are our closest rivals," said Bruno.
The top two teams in Ligue 1 directly qualify for the
Champions League group stage while the third-placed side has to
go through a playoff tie.
Olympique Lyon, in fifth on 49 points, travel to Stade
Rennes on Sunday having snatched away wins at Paris St Germain
in the French Cup quarter-finals and arch-rivals St Etienne.
"We've been more rigorous. We all want to qualify for the
Champions League so everybody needs to pull together. Even if we
struggle in the end of our matches, we do not let go," defender
Samuel Umtiti told the club's website (www.olweb.fr).
"Anything is now possible. Let's just stick together and
we'll see where it takes us. But I think we have what it takes
to finish third."
Among the Champions League contenders, sixth-placed St
Etienne appear to have the easiest game on paper as they host
lowly Nice.
However, striker Bakary Sako pointed out the Azurean side
may not be easy prey as they will be fighting relegation.
"All our opponents will have something to play for and
(Nice) will be fighting for their place in Ligue 1," he said.
Second-placed Paris St Germain, who trail Montpellier on
goal difference after last weekend's disappointing 1-1 draw
against Girondins Bordeaux, travel to Nancy on Saturday.
Montpellier's match at Olympique Marseille has been
postponed until April 11 to help Marseille prepare for their
Champions League return leg against Bayern Munich.
(Editing by Alison Wildey)