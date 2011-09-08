Sept 8 French international striker Andre-Pierre
Gignac is determined to heal his dented pride by helping
Olympique Marseille secure their first win of the Ligue 1 season
against Stade Rennes on Saturday.
Gignac travelled to England last week with media reports
linking him to a move to Fulham but negotiations broke down and
the striker was forced to return to Marseille, where he has
struggled to make an impact after joining from Toulouse last
season.
"I did not do all it takes to perform well last season,"
Gignac admitted in a press conference earlier this week.
"I'm back with extra motivation 10 times stronger after my
pride was hurt. I am going to get off my bottom and show that I
am the striker they (the Marseille officials) expect."
Marseille, the 2010 champions, have yet to win a league game
this season, having drawn three and lost one in a lacklustre
start.
Gignac, who scored only eight goals from 31 Ligue 1 matches
last season, has been struggling with his fitness and coach
Didier Deschamps went as far as sending him to a slimming course
in Italy last month.
"It is not a sanction," Deschamps said at the time.
Gignac could start Saturday's game against fifth-placed
Rennes as Ghana forward Andre Ayew is doubtful after suffering a
possible groin injury in an African Nations Cup qualifier
against Swaziland last week.
Elsewhere, Paris St Germain will rely on new signing Javier
Pastore to guide them against Stade Brest on Sunday as the big
spenders look to stay close to leaders Montpellier, who host
Nice also on Sunday.
Uruguay captain Diego Lugano, who joined in the final days
of the transfer window, could make his debut at the Parc des
Princes in central defence.
"I feel very well (physically) as I trained with (former
club) Fenerbahce during the close season," Lugano, who played 70
minutes with his national team in a friendly against Ukraine
last week, told the club's website.
Second-placed Olympique Lyon, who travel to promoted Dijon
on Saturday, could leapfrog Montpellier into top spot, at least
for a day, if they win.
Champions Lille could take new signing Joe Cole with them
when they travel to St Etienne on Saturday.
"I think he is a good signing, we can see that he is very
skilful with the ball," said midfielder Mathieu Debuchy.
