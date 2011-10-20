PARIS Oct 20 Olympique Lyon are sweating on
striker Lisandro Lopez's fitness as the injury-hit seven-times
French champions travel to Lille for a Ligue 1 clash on Sunday
hoping to quickly bounce back from a Champions League drubbing.
Lyon, who have been without the Argentine for eight weeks
because of an ankle injury, as well as midfielders Clement
Grenier and Maxime Gonalons, were crushed 4-0 at Real Madrid on
Tuesday.
"We must not dwell on it and get ready for Sunday's game at
Lille," said France playmaker Yoann Gourcuff, who is just back
from a lengthy injury layoff.
Without Lisandro, however, Lyon do not seem to have their
usual efficiency up front.
"When we do not have a full squad, we suffer a lot more. If
we had Lisandro, Clement Grenier and Maxime Gonalons, and if the
players who were back from long-term injuries had played more
before the game, it could be a different story," coach Remi
Garde told reporters.
Lisandro has resumed training and could be included in the
squad for the trip to Lille, who were also defeated in the
Champions League on Tuesday when they lost 1-0 at home to Inter
Milan.
Lyon are third in the standings with 20 points from 10
games, one point above fourth-placed Lille.
On Saturday, Montpellier could move to the top of the table,
at least provisionally, if they beat Caen away as leaders Paris
St Germain only play on Sunday at home against promoted Dijon,
who have the second worst defence in the league.
Olympique Marseille, 15th in the standings after having won
only one game so far, will try and put Wednesday's Champions
League 1-0 defeat to Arsenal behind them when they host promoted
AC Ajaccio.
"We will have to forget about it. We have our back against
the wall. We must win on Saturday," coach Didier Deschamps told
reporters.
