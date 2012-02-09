PARIS Feb 9 Paris St Germain coach Carlo
Ancelotti hopes to give Brazilian defender Alex his debut on
Saturday when the team travel to Nice hoping to clinch their
fifth consecutive win in Ligue 1.
Alex, who joined PSG from Premier League Chelsea during the
January transfer window, missed last weekend's 3-1 defeat of
Evian Thonon Gaillard with a calf injury.
"We know it's always a tough game, playing Nice at their
Stade du Ray, but we're not going to let go of anything," said
striker Kevin Gameiro.
Second-placed Montpellier, who trail PSG by three points,
take on AC Ajaccio on Saturday and will leapfrog the leaders on
goal difference if they win and the Parisians lose.
Olympique Lyon, with France playmaker Yoann Gourcuff still
expected to be on the bench, entertain Caen on Saturday.
Gourcuff, who has made only seven Ligue 1 appearances this
season and has not featured for France in almost a year, played
in Lyon's 3-1 extra-time French Cup quarter-final win over
Girondins Bordeaux on Wednesday but was replaced midway through
the second half having looked far from his brilliant best.
"He is very close (to playing more regularly)," coach Remi
Garde told French radio RMC this week.
"He had a minor knee injury (earlier this season) but he is
getting close to the level that will allow him to play more,"
said Garde. "It's a team sport, so we need everybody."
Lyon, whose game is one of six brought forward to 1400 GMT
because of the cold weather, are fourth in the standings with 39
point from 22 games, 10 points adrift of PSG.
Fifth-placed Olympique Marseille, 11 points off the pace,
will be looking to stay close to champions Lille, who are in
third place, the last Champions League qualifying spot.
Lille, who were knocked out of the French Cup on Wednesday,
have a game in hand and are one point ahead of Marseille before
they host improving Girondins Bordeaux on Sunday.
