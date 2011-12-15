PARIS Dec 15 Paris St Germain and Lille, shaking off the disappointment of European elimination, turn their attention back to the more successful arena of Ligue 1 and a Sunday clash at the Parc des Princes (2000 GMT).

PSG were knocked out of the Europa League on Thursday, despite a 4-2 win against Athletic Bilbao, while Lille were eliminated from the Champions League group phase last week.

Both teams, however, are on a three-match winning streak and have high hopes of challenging for the league title.

PSG are second in the league with 36 points from 17 games, while Lille, who are on a 15-match unbeaten run and have yet to lose at home, are third on 34 points.

"I expect a big reaction and a victory against Lille," said coach Antoine Kombouare after the Athletic game.

His Lille counterpart, Rudi Garcia, said: "We must beat Paris. We showed (against Dijon last Sunday) that we had turned the Champions League page.

"We have a solid team, we won three in a row and we haven't lost in our last 15 (league) games, so it shows our rivals we are in the mix."

Montpellier, who host Toulouse on Saturday (1800), lead PSG on goal difference.

A return to home turf is good news for Rene Girard's side, the best team at home this season, who hope to bounce back from last weekend's unexpected 1-0 defeat at Valenciennes.

Fourth-placed Olympique Lyon could be without their top two players at home against Evian Thonon Gaillard (Saturday 2000) after Brazil winger Michel Bastos and Argentine striker Lisandro Lopez missed training with back and thigh injuries respectively.

Olympique Marseille, eighth on 25 points, will have no room for error when they entertain Lorient (Saturday 1800) if they are to keep alive their slim title chances. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)