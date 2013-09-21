PARIS, Sept 21 Champions Paris St Germain will be without injured centre back Alex when they host French Ligue 1 leaders Monaco on Sunday.

The Brazilian, who started all five of PSG's previous league games, has not fully recovered from the thigh strain that already forced him out of Tuesday's Champions League 4-1 victory at Olympiakos.

Compatriot Marquinhos, who scored the fourth goal in Greece on his debut for the French side he joined in the summer from AS Roma, is likely to make his first Ligue 1 appearance.

PSG are third on 11 points from five games, two behind Monaco with both sides unbeaten. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Rex Gowar)