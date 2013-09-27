PARIS, Sept 27 Paris St Germain centre back Alex will be rested for Saturday's Ligue 1 match at home to Toulouse to ensure he is fit for their Champions League clash against Benfica, coach Laurent Blanc said on Friday.

The Brazilian, who had already missed two previous matches with a thigh injury, felt pain in the same leg during PSG's victory at Valenciennes on Wednesday and had to be replaced at halftime.

"He's out of tomorrow's game ... it's to preserve him and have a chance to count on him against Benfica," Laurent Blanc told a news conference.

PSG, second in Ligue 1 with 15 points from seven games, two behind leaders Monaco, host the Portuguese side on Wednesday in a Champions League clash between the two Group C favourites.

Brazilian centre back Marquinhos, who joined from AS Roma in July, and Frenchman Zoumana Camara are the only centre backs available for Saturday's game. Captain Thiago Silva has been ruled out for six weeks.

"We're a bit short (of centre backs). The thing is that you often have injuries in the same line. We have to deal with it, but it has to stop otherwise it will really be a problem," Blanc said. (Reporting by Clotaire Achi; Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Toby Davis)