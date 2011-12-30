Dec 30 Factbox on Carlo Ancelotti, who was
named as Paris St Germain coach on Friday.
PLAYING AND EARLY MANAGEMENT CAREER
Born: 10 June, 1959 in Reggiolo, Italy
* A midfielder for Parma, AS Roma and Milan, Ancelotti plays
26 times for Italy including at the 1990 World Cup.
* Becomes coach of Serie B Reggiana in 1995 and a successful
season heralds a move to Parma, where he achieves a second place
finish in Serie A in his first campaign.
JUVE AND MILAN
* Moves to Juventus in 1999 but fails to match the success of
previous boss Marcello Lippi and departs in 2001.
* Takes over from Fatih Terim at AC Milan in 2001. Wins two
Champions Leagues and a scudetto but they suffer a poor 2007-08
season, finishing fifth in Serie A and missing out on the
Champions League.
* Milan back their boss, buying Ronaldinho and re-signing
Andriy Shevchenko, but they start the 2008-09 season with
inconsistent performances.
* States he would like to manage Italy in the future and says
AS Roma is the only other Italian club he would coach before
rampant media speculation he will join Chelsea.
* May 31, 2009, he announces he is leaving Milan after guiding
them to third spot in Serie A.
* Signs a three-year contract as manager of Premier League
club Chelsea a day later.
DOUBLE AT CHELSEA
* Ancelotti makes a flying start at Stamford Bridge as his
side win their opening six matches in the Premier League.
* Trail Manchester United going into last six games of season
but a 2-1 victory at United sends them top and they go on to
take the title, ending with an 8-0 drubbing of Wigan Athletic.
* Chelsea complete the double with a 1-0 victory over
Portsmouth in the FA Cup final.
DISAPPOINTING FOLLOW-UP
* Despite starting the season with successive 6-0 wins and
leading the table until November, the goals start to dry up.
* A six-game run without a win, starting with a 3-0 home
defeat by Sunderland, turns up the heat on Ancelotti for the
first time since his arrival.
* In January, Chelsea struggle to stay in the top four before
a late rally almost puts them in contention for the title, only
to lose 2-1 to Manchester United.
* Ancelotti fails to find a system to get the best from
British record signing Fernando Torres.
* Owner Roman Abramovich's dream of winning the Champions
League is again frustrated as Chelsea lose to Manchester United
in the quarter-finals.
* Ancelotti appears almost resigned to his fate in the final
days of the season, which ends with a 1-0 defeat at Everton that
leaves them nine points behind United in the final standings.
* Says he wants to stay in England but after over six months
out of work he is tempted to return with big-spending PSG.
HONOURS AS COACH
Milan: 1 League title, 2 Champions Leagues, 2 UEFA Super Cups,
1 Italian Cup, 1 Italian Supercup, 1 World Club Cup. Chelsea: 1
League title, 1 FA Cup
