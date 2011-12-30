Dec 30 Factbox on Carlo Ancelotti, who was named as Paris St Germain coach on Friday.

PLAYING AND EARLY MANAGEMENT CAREER Born: 10 June, 1959 in Reggiolo, Italy * A midfielder for Parma, AS Roma and Milan, Ancelotti plays 26 times for Italy including at the 1990 World Cup. * Becomes coach of Serie B Reggiana in 1995 and a successful season heralds a move to Parma, where he achieves a second place finish in Serie A in his first campaign.

JUVE AND MILAN * Moves to Juventus in 1999 but fails to match the success of previous boss Marcello Lippi and departs in 2001. * Takes over from Fatih Terim at AC Milan in 2001. Wins two Champions Leagues and a scudetto but they suffer a poor 2007-08 season, finishing fifth in Serie A and missing out on the Champions League. * Milan back their boss, buying Ronaldinho and re-signing Andriy Shevchenko, but they start the 2008-09 season with inconsistent performances. * States he would like to manage Italy in the future and says AS Roma is the only other Italian club he would coach before rampant media speculation he will join Chelsea. * May 31, 2009, he announces he is leaving Milan after guiding them to third spot in Serie A. * Signs a three-year contract as manager of Premier League club Chelsea a day later.

DOUBLE AT CHELSEA * Ancelotti makes a flying start at Stamford Bridge as his side win their opening six matches in the Premier League. * Trail Manchester United going into last six games of season but a 2-1 victory at United sends them top and they go on to take the title, ending with an 8-0 drubbing of Wigan Athletic. * Chelsea complete the double with a 1-0 victory over Portsmouth in the FA Cup final.

DISAPPOINTING FOLLOW-UP * Despite starting the season with successive 6-0 wins and leading the table until November, the goals start to dry up. * A six-game run without a win, starting with a 3-0 home defeat by Sunderland, turns up the heat on Ancelotti for the first time since his arrival. * In January, Chelsea struggle to stay in the top four before a late rally almost puts them in contention for the title, only to lose 2-1 to Manchester United. * Ancelotti fails to find a system to get the best from British record signing Fernando Torres. * Owner Roman Abramovich's dream of winning the Champions League is again frustrated as Chelsea lose to Manchester United in the quarter-finals. * Ancelotti appears almost resigned to his fate in the final days of the season, which ends with a 1-0 defeat at Everton that leaves them nine points behind United in the final standings. * Says he wants to stay in England but after over six months out of work he is tempted to return with big-spending PSG. HONOURS AS COACH Milan: 1 League title, 2 Champions Leagues, 2 UEFA Super Cups, 1 Italian Cup, 1 Italian Supercup, 1 World Club Cup. Chelsea: 1 League title, 1 FA Cup (Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)