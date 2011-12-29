(Adds announcement of news conference)

PARIS Dec 29 French league leaders Paris St Germain announced a news conference for Friday after holding talks with Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti.

A statement from the club on Thursday said the event at their Parc des Princes stadium would begin at 1400 GMT.

Earlier, a Reuters photographer saw former AC Milan and Chelsea coach Ancelotti spend an hour at the Pitie Salpetriere hospital, which is used by PSG for staff medicals.

Ancelotti then moved on to the Parc des Princes and left several hours later without talking to waiting reporters.

Media reports in Italy said there were still stumbling blocks to overcome before Ancelotti could be appointed.

PSG are top of the French league at the mid-season break but reports have persisted that their big-spending Qatari owners want a higher-profile coach than Antoine Kombouare, in place before May's takeover.

PSG are top of the French league at the mid-season break but reports have persisted that their big-spending Qatari owners want a higher-profile coach than Antoine Kombouare, in place before May's takeover.

The club said last week that "serene discussions" were taking place with Kombouare but stopped short of saying he had been removed.