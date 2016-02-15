PARIS Feb 15 Paris St Germain have suspended defender Serge Aurier indefinitely, dropping him from their squad to meet Chelsea in the Champions League on Tuesday, after he insulted coach Laurent Blanc and his team mates.

Ivorian Aurier would be disciplined after he made insulting comments about Blanc and team mates including Angel Di Maria and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in a video posted online, the club said.

"I have made the decision to suspend Serge Aurier. Paris Saint-Germain is a very strong institution nobody can touch," PSG quoted club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi as saying in a statement on Sunday.

"I will let no one put the club in difficulty and turn us from our objectives starting with our rendezvous with Chelsea, highly anticipated by our supporters," he said.

"Serge Aurier will not figure in the squad to face Chelsea this Tuesday in the Champions League."

PSG, who Chelsea in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday, pledged their "full support to their coach Laurent Blanc and those players who might justifiably have felt offended by Aurier's remarks which are contrary to all the club's values."

In another video posted online, the 23-year-old Aurier apologised for his comments.

"I did something really idiotic ... I apologise to my team mates, the coach, the club and the supporters.

"Especially the coach, I can only thank him for all he has done for me ... I accept all consequences."