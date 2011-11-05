* Beckham goes beyond sport says PSG president
* Family and playing career key factors - Beckham
* LA Galaxy players "assuming" he will stay
(Adds Beckham quote in para 7)
Nov 4 Paris St Germain went on the charm
offensive on Friday in their bid to lure David Beckham to the
French league leaders.
Qatari investors have ploughed millions of euros into PSG
since buying the club in May and the 36-year-old former England
captain, whose Los Angeles Galaxy contract ends in the coming
weeks, is seen as a key target.
"David Beckham goes beyond the sport. He is an ambassador,
he is a brand, he is an example to others," PSG president Nasser
al-Khelaifi told www.lequipe.fr.
"But he is also still a very good football player whose age
is not a problem."
Beckham inspired Galaxy to Major League Soccer's Western
Conference final with a 2-1 win over New York Red Bulls on
Thursday.
The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and AC Milan
winger has said he is yet to decide on his future and will wait
for the MLS season to end. Retirement is not on his mind and he
is keen on a spot in Britain's 2012 Olympic team.
"People are saying that I'll go to Paris St Germain because
my wife would love Paris but the deciding factor will be about
what is best for my family and for me to keep playing -- none of
my moves have been about Brand Beckham," the ex-England
midfielder was quoted as saying in Saturday's Daily Telegraph.
Galaxy team mate Landon Donovan has said the players are
"assuming" Beckham, who has the right to buy an MLS franchise
when he retires, will renew his contract with the LA club.
English clubs Queens Park Rangers and Tottenham Hotspur have
shown interest in Beckham but he has often said he would find it
difficult to play for any other Premier League team than his
beloved Manchester United.
(Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Ken Ferris; To query or
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)