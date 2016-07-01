PARIS, July 1 Midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa has joined Paris St Germain from Nice on a two-year contract, the French champions said on Friday.

The mercurial playmaker played for Olympique Lyon and Olympique Marseille before joining Newcastle United in 2010. He spent five years with the English club before moving back to France last year.

"Paris St Germain is happy to announce the signing of forward Hatem Ben Arfa on a two-year contract, tying him to the club until 30 June 2018," the club said in a statement on its website (www.psg.fr) on Friday.

Ben Arfa, 29, made 37 appearances for Nice last season, scoring 17 goals and helping guide the club to a fourth-placed finish in Ligue 1.

"Signing with Paris St Germain is a very happy and a proud moment... I will do my utmost to represent my new team to the best of my abilities and to make our supporters proud," Ben Arfa said.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings, editing by Ed Osmond and Angus MacSwan)