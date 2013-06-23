PARIS, June 23 Former France coach Laurent Blanc said on Sunday he was very close to being named the new boss of French champions Paris St Germain.

Media had reported that the 47-year-old Blanc, who won the French title with Girondins Bordeaux in 2009, had already struck a deal with the Ligue 1 club.

PSG have been looking for a new coach since Carlo Ancelotti said he wanted to leave after leading them to their first domestic crown since 1994 in May.

The Italian has been linked in the media with Real Madrid, where the manager's position is vacant following Jose Mourinho's return to English side Chelsea.

"I will be in Paris on Monday to talk with them. It's very likely that I'll sign," Blanc was quoted as saying on the website of daily Le Parisien (www.leparisien.fr).

"I can't say more as of now, we'll know more next week," added Blanc.

"PSG is a great opportunity, a very good club. It's very interesting. I'll do what I want to - coach."

Blanc, who won the 1998 World Cup as a player, has repeatedly said in recent months that he was eager to be back in work after leaving his job with France following their 2012 Euro quarter-final exit. (Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Mark Meadows)