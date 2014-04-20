PARIS, April 20 Laurent Blanc has vowed to extend his contract at Paris St Germain after the French champions clinched the League Cup on Saturday.

Blanc, who took over from Carlo Ancelotti last year, was offered a one-year extension to the contract that was due to end in June 2015, but said he would only consider it after the League Cup final.

He refused to discuss it at the Stade de France on Saturday after PSG beat Olympique Lyon 2-1, but the former France coach told BeIN Sport on Sunday: "I am very happy in Paris and I hope the contract extension will soon materialise."

PSG have a seven-point lead and a game in hand in Ligue 1 with five matches left and were eliminated by Chelsea on away goals in the Champions League quarter-finals. (Reporting by Julien Pretot,; Editing by Ed Osmond)