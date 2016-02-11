PARIS Feb 11 Paris St Germain coach Laurent Blanc has extended his contract until 2018, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.

"I want to thank the club for the faith they put in me," said Blanc, whose existing contract was expiring at the end of the season.

The former France defender, who won the World Cup in 1998, joined the club in June 2013 replacing Carlo Ancelotti one year after ending his term as the Les Bleus coach.

He led PSG to two successive Ligue 1 titles and an unprecedented treble of league, League Cup and French Cup titles last season.

The capital side lead the Ligue 1 standings by a massive 24 points after 25 games. They play Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)