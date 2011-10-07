PARIS Oct 7 Former Juventus CEO Jean-Claude
Blanc is set to become the chief executive at French side Paris
St Germain, the Ligue 1 club's main shareholders said on Friday.
"Qatar Sports Investments announce their intention of naming
Jean-Claude Blanc as the Paris St Germain chief executive," QSI,
who bought a 70 percent stake in PSG last June, said in a
statement.
QSI said Blanc's nomination was subject to a routine vote by
the board on Oct. 21.
PSG spent over 80 million euros ($107.23 million) during the
transfer window, including 42 million on Argentina's Javier
Pastore, and now lead the Ligue 1 standings.
Blanc, 48, resigned as Juventus CEO last May after helping
the Serie A giants' build a new 41,000 capacity stadium.
($1 = 0.746 Euros)
