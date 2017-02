PARIS, June 23 Coach Laurent Blanc parted ways with Paris St Germain on Wednesday despite leading the club to a domestic treble last season, French sports paper L'Equipe reported on Thursday.

The paper reported that the 50-year-old Blanc, who signed a two-year contract extension in February, was given 22 million euros in severance pay.

PSG won the Ligue 1 title, the French Cup and the League Cup last season.

