PARIS Jan 19 Paris St Germain performance manager Nick Broad has been killed in a car accident at the age of 38, the Ligue 1 club said on Saturday.

The accident occurred on Thursday evening, PSG said in a statement on their website (www.psg.fr).

Englishman Broad was the former Head of Sports Science at Chelsea, where he met current PSG coach Carlo Ancelotti in 2009.

PSG said in the statement: "All of us are stunned and devastated by the sudden death of a much-liked colleague, universally recognised for his professional expertise.

"His passionate, dynamic and extremely professional approach placed Nick on the cutting edge of European football coaching, and he was a key member of Carlo Ancelotti's staff."

PSG cancelled their press conferences on Friday and Saturday, and French media reported that the French league had turned down a request to postpone their Ligue 1 game at Girondins Bordeaux on Sunday.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Stephen Wood)