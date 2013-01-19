Soccer-Goalkeeper Gordon pens new three-year deal at Celtic
March 8 Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year contract with Celtic, keeping him at the club until 2020, the Scottish champions said on Wednesday.
PARIS Jan 19 Paris St Germain performance manager Nick Broad has been killed in a car accident at the age of 38, the Ligue 1 club said on Saturday.
The accident occurred on Thursday evening, PSG said in a statement on their website (www.psg.fr).
Englishman Broad was the former Head of Sports Science at Chelsea, where he met current PSG coach Carlo Ancelotti in 2009.
PSG said in the statement: "All of us are stunned and devastated by the sudden death of a much-liked colleague, universally recognised for his professional expertise.
"His passionate, dynamic and extremely professional approach placed Nick on the cutting edge of European football coaching, and he was a key member of Carlo Ancelotti's staff."
PSG cancelled their press conferences on Friday and Saturday, and French media reported that the French league had turned down a request to postpone their Ligue 1 game at Girondins Bordeaux on Sunday.
BARCELONA - Five-times European Cup winners Barcelona need to become the first team in the competition's 61-year history to claw back a four-goal deficit if they are to get past Paris St Germain and avoid their earliest elimination from the competition in a decade.(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45pm ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
March 8 Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has urged his team mates to stop fighting amongst themselves after they crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 for a seventh straight season with a humbling 10-2 aggregate defeat by Bayern Munich.