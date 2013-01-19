(Adds League reaction)

PARIS Jan 19 Paris St Germain performance manager Nick Broad has been killed in a car accident at the age of 38, the Ligue 1 club said on Saturday.

The accident occurred on Thursday evening, PSG said in a statement on their website (www.psg.fr).

Englishman Broad was the former Head of Sports Science at Chelsea, where he met current PSG coach Carlo Ancelotti in 2009.

"All of us are stunned and devastated by the sudden death of a much-liked colleague, universally recognised for his professional expertise," PSG said in the statement.

"His passionate, dynamic and extremely professional approach placed Nick on the cutting edge of European football coaching, and he was a key member of Carlo Ancelotti's staff."

PSG cancelled their news conferences on Friday and Saturday.

The French League (LFP) said they could not postpone Sunday's Ligue 1 game at Girondins Bordeaux as requested by PSG.

"It is with great sadness that I have learnt of the death of Nick Broad but only 48 hours before the game the request could not be satisfied," LFP president Frederic Thiriez said in a statement on Saturday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Stephen Wood and Clare Fallon)