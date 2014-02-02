PARIS Feb 2 Paris St Germain striker Edinson Cavani has been ruled out for three weeks because of a thigh injury and is set to miss this month's Champions League tie at Bayer Leverkusen, a spokesman for the French club said on Sunday.

Cavani had to be replaced in the 75th minute of PSG's 2-0 home victory over Girondins Bordeaux in Ligue 1 on Friday and underwent further examination the following day.

A club spokesman told Reuters that the Uruguay striker would be out of action for at least three weeks.

The 26-year-old Cavani has scored 20 goals in 30 matches in all competitions since joining the Ligue 1 leaders from Napoli for a French record fee of 64 million euros ($86.31 million) this season.

He will miss PSG's League Cup semi-final tie at Nantes on Tuesday, and next weekend's Ligue 1 clash at second-placed Monaco, who are five points behind after 23 games.

PSG visit Leverkusen in a last 16 first-leg match on Feb. 18 before hosting the return on March 12.

($1 = 0.7415 euros) (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Josh Reich)