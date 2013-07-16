* Serie A top scorer leaves Napoli for Ligue 1

* Media says fee was French record 64 mln euros

* PSG chairman says signing shows club's ambition (Adds quotes)

PARIS, July 16 Paris St Germain have signed last season's Serie A top scorer Edinson Cavani from Napoli on a five-year contract, the French Ligue 1 champions said on Tuesday.

"Everybody knows Cavani, everybody wanted him so I'm very pleased he finally decided to choose us," club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi told reporters.

The Uruguay striker is the latest big catch for PSG, who have spent more than 200 million euros ($262.75 million) on transfers over the past two years to secure the services of top internationals such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thiago Silva.

The club, owned by Qatar Sports Investments, did not disclose the fee which media reported to be a French record 64 million euros.

Al-Khelaifi said the 26-year-old's arrival was further proof of the club's ability to attract the best players in the world.

"The player was seduced by the club's sporting project and is delighted to be joining an ambitious side, impatient to take on new challenges," he told the club website (www.psg.fr).

Cavani has scored 78 league goals in three seasons with Napoli, whom he joined from Palermo.

"It (PSG) is among the best clubs in the world and can challenge for the Champions League," Cavani told reporters.

"I'm very happy to be here, to be part of this project," added the Uruguayan, who has 54 caps and will form one of Europe's most formidable strike partnerships with Ibrahimovic.

The Swede led PSG to their first Ligue 1 title since 1994 last season by netting 30 goals, the first top-flight player to reach the mark in 20 years.

"Ibra is world class. It is a pleasure to play alongside him to try to win titles," Cavani said. "I'm very happy that he's here and I hope we'll form a good attacking duo next year." ($1 = 0.7612 euros) (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Additional reporting by Olivier Guillemain; Editing by Toby Davis and Alan Baldwin)