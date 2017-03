PARIS, July 16 Paris St-Germain signed Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani on a five-year contract from Napoli, the French Ligue 1 champions said on Tuesday.

Cavani, the top scorer in Serie A last season, is the latest big catch for Qatari-backed PSG who have spent more than 200 million euros in transfers over the past two years.

The 26-year-old Cavani scored 78 league goals in three seasons with Napoli.

PSG did not disclose the fee which media reported to be a French record 64 million euros ($83.50 million).

($1 = 0.7664 euros) (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; editing by Toby Davis)