PARIS, July 16 Paris St Germain signed last season's Serie A top scorer Edinson Cavani from Napoli on a five-year contract, the French Ligue 1 champions said on Tuesday.

"The transfer of Edinson Cavani is further proof of the club's ability to attract the best players in the world," club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said on the club website (www.psg.fr).

"The player was seduced by the club's sporting project and is delighted to be joining an ambitious side, impatient to take on new challenges."

Cavani is the latest big catch for PSG, who have spent more than 200 million euros ($262.75 million) in transfers over the past two years to secure the services of players such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thiago Silva.

PSG did not disclose the fee which media reported to be a French record 64 million euros.

The 26-year-old Cavani has scored 78 league goals in three seasons with Napoli, whom he joined from Palermo.

"It is among the best clubs in the world and can challenge for the Champions League," Cavani told reporters.

The Uruguay international, who has 54 caps, could form one of the most formidable attacking pairs in Europe with Ibrahimovic.

The Swede led PSG to their first Ligue 1 title since 1994 last season by netting 30 goals, the first top-flight player to reach the mark in 20 years.

"Ibra is world class. It is a pleasure to play alongside him to try to win titles," Cavani said. ($1 = 0.7612 euros) (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Toby Davis)