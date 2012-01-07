Soccer-No excuses for Wenger as pressure mounts
MUNICH, Feb 15 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was not looking for excuses after his team were demolished 5-1 by Bayern Munich in their Champions League round of 16 first-leg game on Wednesday.
Jan 7 Paul Clement has been named Paris St Germain assistant coach one day after leaving his job at Premier League Blackburn Rovers.
"Clement was my assistant at Chelsea, I have a good relationship with him," head coach Carlo Ancelotti told a news conference on Saturday.
"He will start next week and will do the same job as (assistant coach) Claude Makelele," Ancelotti said on the eve of the Ligue 1 club's trip to lower league Locmine for a French Cup last-64 tie.
Former AC Milan and Chelsea coach Ancelotti took over from Antoine Kombouare as PSG coach late last month.
PSG lead the Ligue 1 standings with 40 points from 19 games. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alison Wildey)
MUNICH, Feb 15 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was not looking for excuses after his team were demolished 5-1 by Bayern Munich in their Champions League round of 16 first-leg game on Wednesday.
Feb 15 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 first leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, February 15 Real Madrid 3 Karim Benzema 18, Toni Kroos 49, Casemiro 54 Napoli 1 Lorenzo Insigne 8 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 78,000 - - - Bayern Munich 5 Arjen Robben 11, Robert Lewandowski 53, Thiago 56,63, Thomas Mueller 88 Arsenal 1 Alexis Sanchez 30
MUNICH, Feb 15 Bayern Munich crushed Arsenal 5-1 in their Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday, scoring three goals in a dazzling 10-minute spell in the second half to extend their record to 16 consecutive home wins in the competition.