PARIS Aug 6 French champions Paris St Germain have announced a news conference for later on Thursday, where they are expected to unveil Angel Di Maria as their latest blockbuster signing.

The former Real Madrid midfielder, whose 59.7 million pounds ($93.28 million) transfer to Manchester United a year ago set a British record, underwent a medical in advance of the announcement, according to the Qatari hospital which conducted the tests.

Di Maria, who failed to win a regular starting place under Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal last season, skipped United's recent pre-season tour of the United States.

The English giants are thought to be prepared to take a loss on the player, with a transfer fee in the region of 44.5 million pounds reported to have been agreed.

The Qatari-owned French club have scheduled their announcement for 1630 GMT. (Writing by Ossian Shine in London; Editing by: Amlan Chakraborty)