PARIS Jan 3 Germany midfielder Julian Draxler has joined Paris St Germain on a four-and-a-half year contract, the Ligue 1 champions said on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old, who started his professional career at Schalke 04 in 2011, was part of the winning team in the 2014 World Cup title. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Louise Ireland)