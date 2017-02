PARIS, July 17 Paris St Germain have reached an agreement with AC Milan to sign Sweden forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the Ligue 1 club's general manager Leonardo said on Tuesday.

"An agreement has been reached and he (Ibrahimovic) will be having his medical tomorrow (Tuesday)," Leonardo told reporters outside the Parc des Princes.

PSG earlier announced on the club's official website (www.psg.fr) that they would be holding a news conference at 1300 GMT on Wednesday. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)