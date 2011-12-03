PARIS Dec 3 Paris St Germain are going through a tricky spell but it will help shape the team's spirit, according to coach Antoine Kombouare whose future in the post has come under scrutiny.

PSG have lost their last three games in all competitions, dropping to second in Ligue 1 with several players failing to deliver.

"I always said we would be going through tough times and here we are," Kombouare told a media conference at the Parc des Princes on Saturday ahead of the home game against AJ Auxerre on Sunday.

"What's interesting is how we will find the resources to go forward again. We will come out of this stronger. The way you handle defeats shows how you can be a man, a team. It will help us shape as a team."

PSG lost 1-0 at home to Nancy and were thrashed 3-0 by arch-rivals Olympique Marseille in Ligue 1 before losing 2-0 at Salzburg in the Europa League on Thursday.

"Some players are not at their best at the moment, some lacked preparation (when they joined the club) and they are paying for it now," said Kombouare, who dismissed questions about his future after French daily L'Equipe reported he was about to be sacked.

"Next question ?," he quipped, when asked if he would sit on the bench on Saturday.

Kombouare has yet to decide whether he will field Argentine playmaker Javier Pastore, who was rested against Salzburg after a string of poor performances.

"After the Marseille game, it was clear he needed a break. We will discuss it with him and see how he feels," said Kombouare.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot,; Editing by Dave Thompson;