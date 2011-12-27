Dec 27 France winger Florent Malouda is thinking of leaving Chelsea with reports saying Paris St Germain is his preferred destination as rumours grow that Carlo Ancelotti is set to take over the Ligue 1 leaders.

Malouda has mainly been on the bench for Chelsea this season and with his spot in France's Euro 2012 squad under threat, the 31-year-old may push for a move in the January transfer window.

"I'm not getting enough playing time. It's too limited for the ambitions I have. I can't be happy with that. If it is necessary, I will leave," Malouda, who joined Chelsea from Olympique Lyon in 2007, was quoted as saying by French media on Tuesday.

The Parisien said Malouda was interested in joining PSG and his former Chelsea coach Ancelotti, who reports suggest was set to take over with Antoine Kombouare poised for the sack despite leading the French standings.

PSG, who are also in talks to bring David Beckham to France in January, issued a short statement last week saying only that they were having "serene discussions" with Kombouare.

Pundits took that to mean his days are numbered as his low profile does not fit with PSG's ambitious Qatari owners.

Sporting director Leonardo worked with Ancelotti at AC Milan and reports say a deal in principle had been agreed with the Italian, who previously said he wanted to work again in England.