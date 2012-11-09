PARIS Nov 9 Paris St Germain players are happy to be overshadowed by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who attracts the lion's share of the attention even when he is not playing, midfielder Clement Chantome said on Friday.

"it is even the opposite - we find some peace thanks to him," Chantome told a news conference during which most of the questions were about Ibrahimovic, even though the Swede will miss Sunday's clash at defending champions Montpellier because of suspension.

"It is normal that people talk a lot about him. He is a great player, he scores a lot of goals, set up many others," he added.

Ibrahimovic is the league's top scorer with 10 goals after 11 games and shone in the Champions League on Tuesday, setting up all the goals in the group-stage 4-0 home victory against Dinamo Zagreb.

He has quickly become the French league's biggest name with some French media now using 'Zlatan' as a verb meaning 'crucify'.

On Sunday, Ibrahimovic will serve the first of the two-game ban he received after being sent off for a kung fu style challenge against a St Etienne player last weekend.

Paris St Germain top the table on 22 points, while Montpellier are 14th, 10 points adrift, after a poor start. (Reporting by Olivier Guillemain; Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Clare Fallon)