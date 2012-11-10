PARIS Nov 10 Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain will have Thiago Motta available to return for the visit to champions Montpellier on Sunday but fellow midfielders Mathieu Bodmer and Mohamed Sissoko are out because of injury.

Captain Christophe Jallet will also miss the game at 14th-placed Montpellier while front man Zlatan Ibrahimovic is suspended.

Italy midfielder Thiago Motta is set to feature in a league game for the first time since mid-September for PSG who were runners-up last season.

"I do not know yet if he will start the game but he is very important to us," coach Carlo Ancelotti told a news conference on Saturday.

Sissoko recently came back from a knee injury but had to be replaced at halftime when PSG crushed Dinamo Zagreb 4-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Bodmer picked up a thigh problem against St Etienne last weekend.

According to media reports, full back Jallet also has a thigh injury. France have replaced him with Olympique Lyon defender Anthony Reveillere for Wednesday's friendly in Italy.

Ibrahimovic will serve the first of his two-game ban after he was sent off for a kung-fu style challenge last weekend. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; editing by Tony Jimenez)