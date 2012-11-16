Soccer-Genoa sack coach Juric, appoint Mandorlini
Feb 20 Genoa have sacked coach Ivan Juric after a 5-0 away defeat on Sunday to last-placed Pescara and replaced him with Andrea Mandorlini, the Serie A club said on its website.
PARIS Nov 16 Paris St Germain will be severely handicapped by suspensions and injuries when they take on Stade Rennes in Ligue 1 on Saturday.
Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be suspended, as well as France centre back Mamadou Sakho and Dutch fullback Gregory van der Wiel.
France fullback Chrisophe Jallet will also miss the game through injury while Italy midfielder Thiago Motta and holding midfielder Mathieu Bodmer have also been ruled out injured, PSG said in a statement.
Coach Carlo Ancelotti called up Uruguay defender Diego Lugano who had not featured in the squad for several weeks. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Gene Cherry)
BARCELONA, Feb 20 Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta and the club's president have rallied behind coach Luis Enrique after fans vented their frustration at a tough week with boos during their 2-1 home win in La Liga on Sunday.
CAIRO, Feb 20 Egypt's top court upheld death sentences for 10 men on Monday for their part in Egypt's worst violence at a football stadium, in which more than 70 fans were killed in February 2012.