PARIS Nov 16 Paris St Germain will be severely handicapped by suspensions and injuries when they take on Stade Rennes in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be suspended, as well as France centre back Mamadou Sakho and Dutch fullback Gregory van der Wiel.

France fullback Chrisophe Jallet will also miss the game through injury while Italy midfielder Thiago Motta and holding midfielder Mathieu Bodmer have also been ruled out injured, PSG said in a statement.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti called up Uruguay defender Diego Lugano who had not featured in the squad for several weeks. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Gene Cherry)